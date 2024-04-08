FIRST GENERAL IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE GRAND OPENING OF PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND LOCATION!

Voir français ci-dessous

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 8, 2024/insPRESS/ – We welcome Patrice Desjardins, owner of First General Prince Edward Island to the First General network.

Patrice has extensive experience in the construction industry, having started at the age of 16 years old as an apprentice carpenter.

He holds a technical degree in civil engineering and is a certified Master of the IICRC.

He is an entrepreneur at heart! For more than 20 years, he has been the owner of businesses in various fields related to construction, renovation, and energy-efficient concepts.

To add to his expertise in renovation and construction, Patrice became the owner of First General Northwestern New Brunswick in 2022 and has demonstrated his ability to provide exceptional service. Shortly after joining our network, Patrice deployed his team to Nova Scotia to participate in the restoration efforts following Hurricane FIONA and was successful in supporting our First General local office with large losses during this event.

His business is now expanding as he will soon serve the Prince Edward Island community under our national banner.

Patrice brings thousands of hours of project management and estimating of complex files. His experience extends to large losses and commercial and institutional renovations.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our establishment in PEI, and we are confident that Patrice and his team will uphold exceptional standards in serving the community.” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

PATRICE DESJARDINS – PROPRIÉTAIRE DE FIRST GENERAL ÎLE-DU-PRINCE-ÉDOUARD!

TORONTO, ON, LE 8 AVRIL 2024/insPRESS/ – Patrice possède une vaste expérience dans l’industrie de la construction, ayant débuté à l’âge de 16 ans comme apprenti charpentier-menuisier.

Patrice est un entrepreneur dans l’âme! Depuis plus de 20 ans, il est propriétaire d’entreprises dans divers domaines liés à la construction, à la rénovation et aux concepts écoénergétiques.

Pour ajouter à son expertise en rénovation et en construction, Patrice est devenu propriétaire de First General Nord-Ouest Nouveau-Brunswick en 2022. Peu de temps après, Patrice et ses équipes ont été déployées en Nouvelle-Écosse pour soutenir notre bureau local de First General et participer aux efforts de réparations à la suite de l’ouragan FIONA.

Son entreprise prend maintenant de l’expansion, car il desservira bientôt la communauté de l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard sous notre bannière nationale.

Il est titulaire d’un diplôme technique en génie civil et est certifié Master de l’IICRC.

Patrice apporte des milliers d’heures de gestion de projet et d’estimation de dossiers complexes. Son expérience s’étend aux pertes majeures et aux rénovations commerciales et institutionnelles.

Nous lui souhaitons la bienvenue dans le réseau et lui souhaitons beaucoup de succès !

« Nous sommes ravis d’annoncer l’ouverture de notre succursale de l’Île-du-Prince-Édouard, et nous sommes convaincus que Patrice et son équipe offriront un service de qualité exceptionnelle à cette communauté. » Frank Mirabelli, PDG.