FIRST GENERAL OPENS NEW OFFICE IN ESTEVAN, SASKATCHEWAN.

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 11, 2024/insPRESS/ – “As First General expands its presence into Western Canada, we are very excited to welcome Sandon and Justin to our First General Network of Restoration Professionals across Canada. We are confident that they will represent the First General philosophy of customer service and provide exceptional service in Estevan, SK and surrounding area. Their experiences in residential and commercial projects will add to our growing portfolio and we look forward to having them serve the community they live in and support our other Canadian offices in catastrophic situations.” Frank Mirabelli, CEO

SANDON WEBER

Sandon Weber has been in the construction industry most of his career. He began his journey after high school. He started a construction company in 2013 and was successful in growing the company from 1 employee to 25 employees. Sandon is experienced in residential renovations and large commercial projects as well as new builds. In 2020, Sandon joined forces with Justin Nixon and purchased NJ Cleaning and together, they are recognized in their region for operating one of the most successful restoration firms. Sandon is very excited to join First General and service their local communities.

JUSTIN NIXON

Justin started his construction career in high school working for a local contractor. He then started his carpentry apprenticeship at a larger commercial contracting firm who specialized in large scale commercial renovations and new construction. Justin worked in the field for 4 years and worked his way up to a site supervisor. He then moved into the office as a project manager and estimator and oversaw projects across western Canada. From multi-million-dollar community complexes to pre-engineered steel buildings & modular builds, he worked closely with site staff and trades to complete detailed projects on time and on budget. In 2019 he decided to make a change and joined Sector 1 Construction as a project manager. Justin has been instrumental in the growth of the company and the ability to look at new and different opportunities. He decided to venture further into the industry, when in 2020, the opportunity arose to purchase NJ Cleaning. He’s looking forward to the opportunity and growth as a new partner with First General.

ABOUT FIRST GENERAL

First General is one of North Americas oldest restoration networks. With over 50 years of experience, our Network of Offices across Canada continue to provide exceptional customer service to the insurance industry as well as commercial and residential property owners. Our First General Members are committed to sustainably improving the lives of the residents in the communities they live and work in.