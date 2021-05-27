First General welcomes new owners of Edmonton location

EDMONTON, AB, MAY 27, 2021/insPRESS/ – We would like to introduce Hani Barzagar, John Addison, and Moe Barzagar, the new owners of the First General Edmonton location!

“We welcome Hani, John and Moe to the First General family as owners of our Edmonton Location. These three gentlemen come with a solid track record in providing exceptional customer experience and bring over 50 years of combined experience in the restoration industry.” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

Hani, John and Moe previously built HIBCO construction, a successful rebuild company, where they completed complex scope of works including the restoration of institutional, commercial, industrial and residential properties across Western Canada. “We are excited to join the powerful First General Network to enhance our capabilities of providing services in all lines of business.” Hani Barzagar, President.

Credentials include: