FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada Announces 2024 Broker Bash Dates

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 10, 2024/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payments, is pleased to sponsor one of the industry’s most popular networking events, Broker Bash.

FIRST Canada is pleased to announce their sponsorship and dates for the first quarter of 2024 for Broker Bash. Broker Bash takes place each month in Toronto and Vancouver and is a premiere networking event for all insurance professionals.

The Toronto Broker Bash is taking place at The Fifth Social Club on January 25, February 29, and March 21.

The Vancouver Broker Bash is taking place at Moose’s Down Under on January 18, February 22, and March 21.

This event offers a social venue for professionals to expand their network, make valuable industry connections, and collaborate with colleagues. Due to the popularity of these events, it is recommended that you RSVP and arrive early to ensure entry.

You are welcome to attend the 2024 Broker Bash. View all the details and RSVP for the Q1 2024 Broker Bashes by visiting the event page.

For further information on Broker Bash or sponsorship inquiries, please contact FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $55 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944