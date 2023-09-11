FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada Appoints Stuart Bruce as Chairman of the Board

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Bruce as Chairman of the Board. This strategic move positions Mr. Bruce at the helm of the company’s operations in Canada, ensuring a bright future.

With over 20 years of experience and dedication in the Canadian insurance industry, Mr. Bruce brings exceptional leadership and vision to his role as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Bruce will retain his role as the CEO of FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada; his appointment signifies a continued focus on driving innovation and growth in Canada.

As Chairman, Stuart Bruce will continue to play a key role in shaping the strategic direction of FIRST Canada to meet the evolving needs of Brokers, MGAs, and Carriers across Canada.

“I am honored to accept the position of Chairman of the Board at FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada,” said Stuart Bruce. “I am excited to continue to work with our exceptional team and drive meaningful change within the Canadian insurance industry. With a nationwide presence and a strong commitment to the broker channel, we will continue to invest and navigate the changing landscape and ensure that our valued community has the support they need to thrive.”



Over his expansive career Stuart Bruce has consistently demonstrated his drive to modernization and success as a serial entrepreneur in the insurance market. Stuart is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated with an Honors Business Administration degree from Ivey Business School at Western University.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $54 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944