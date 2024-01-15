FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada Obtains Financement Calico’s Premium Finance Business

Voir français ci-dessous

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 15, 2024/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) the leader in insurance payment solutions, has entered into an agreement with Financement Calico Inc. (Calico) to obtain their Premium Financing business as part of their ongoing commitment to the Canadian insurance industry. Calico clients will continue to have access to premium financing expertise and exceptional service as well as FIRST Canada’s industry-leading payment solutions.

“We are pleased to deepen our relationships in Quebec. We look forward to providing clients and brokers exceptional service, innovative solutions, and an exceptional client experience.” said Stuart Bruce, Chairman and CEO of FIRST Canada.

“We have a long history of caring for our clients and we’re proud of the service our family-owned business has provided for over 35 years.,” said Claude Alix, owner of Financement Calico. “It was important to me to ensure we chose the right partner to entrust with our long-standing broker and client relationships and am confident in my decision with FIRST Canada.”

FIRST Canada will begin the transition immediately. There will be no impact to brokers and their clients as FIRST Canada will continue to provide them with the same great service and provide them with the best payment options in the industry.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $55 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada acquiert les activités de financement de primes de Financement Calico

TORONTO, ON, LE 15 JANVIER 2024/insPRESS/ – Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada (FIRST Canada), le chef de file en matière de solutions de paiement d’assurance, a conclu une entente avec Financement Calico Inc. (Calico) pour obtenir ses activités de financement de primes dans le cadre de son engagement continu envers l’industrie canadienne de l’assurance. Les clients de Calico continueront d’avoir accès à l’expertise et au service exceptionnel de Financement Calico ainsi qu’aux solutions de paiement de FIRST Canada.

« Nous sommes heureux d’approfondir nos relations au Québec. Nous avons hâte de fournir aux clients et aux courtiers un service exceptionnel, des solutions novatrices et une expérience client exceptionnelle », a déclaré Stuart Bruce, Président du conseil et Chef de la direction de FIRST Canada.

« Nous sommes fiers du service que notre entreprise familiale offre depuis plus de 35 ans », a déclaré Claude Alix, propriétaire de Financement Calico. « Il était important pour moi de m’assurer que nous choisissions le bon partenaire à qui confier nos relations de longue date avec les courtiers et les clients et je suis confiant dans ma décision avec FIRST Canada. »

FIRST Canada commencera la transition immédiatement. Il n’y aura pas d’impact pour les courtiers et leurs clients puisque FIRST Canada continuera à leur fournir le même excellent service et à leur offrir les meilleures options de paiement de l’industrie.

À propos de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

Financement d’Assurance du Canada (FIRST Canada) offre au marché canadien de l’assurance des solutions de paiement complètes. Les courtiers, grossistes et assureurs peuvent s’associer à FIRST Canada et élargir leur offre afin d’offrir plus de valeur, de choix et de commodité à tous leurs clients. La force combinée de l’équipe dévouée de FIRST Canada, de son offre évoluée et de sa plateforme innovatrice positionne ses partenaires de façon à ce qu’ils puissent faire face à l’avenir exigeant du paysage de l’assurance canadienne, armés de solutions de pointe pour réussir. FIRST Canada fait partie de Wintrust (Nasdaq : WTFC) une compagnie de services financiers avec plus de 55 milliards de dollars d’actifs et une partie des plus grandes compagnies de financement de primes en Amérique du Nord. Suivez FIRST Canada sur LinkedIn et Twitter. Pour en savoir plus sur la compagnie, visitez www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/fr.

Pour plus d’informations:

Crystal Macklin

PVP Marketing & Communications

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944