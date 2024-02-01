First of its Kind, Digitized Agricultural Insurance Platform Launched by Newcomer First Acre Insurance

The launch of a new brand in insurance along with a digital platform signifies a revolutionary step forward in the agriculture insurance sector giving brokers and farmers a big advantage.

BURLINGTON, ON, FEBRUARY 1, 2024/insPRESS/ – As part of its commitment to digitization and farmers, First Acre Insurance has developed a progressive new platform along with different coverage solutions that will give both insurance brokers and their agriculture clients a rejuvenated way of doing business.

Agriculture has changed dramatically over the last several decades but the pace of change within the ag insurance sector has not shifted accordingly. First Acre Insurance is a new insurtech and managing general agent (MGA), established based on this need. First Acre will be launching and driving change in the following provinces, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

“We are proud to launch First Acre Insurance today and become a leading resource for brokers seeking ag based insurance solutions. The team has worked tirelessly to develop and launch a progressive company that will keep ahead of any change curve, “says Robin Shufelt, CEO First Acre Insurance.

The startup is a joint venture by Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group and Red River Mutual aimed at complementing existing relationships and experiences between brokers and ag clients.

This cutting-edge technology was developed with brokers for brokers. Broker and farmer feedback combined with an expert level of knowledge in agriculture were at the forefront of developing this revolutionary platform. The platform will not only allow brokers to do their work more seamlessly, efficiently and with additional precision when it comes to insuring farms but the coverage and additional technologies will allow better asset protection than has been previously available.

“The digitization available through First Acre will give brokers a real competitive advantage when working with farm clients. It really changes how farms and farm businesses are insured for the 21st century,” says Shufelt. “Leveraging technology throughout the process really allows us to offer tools to our customers to help them better manage farmers’ assets while providing a customized experience. And this is just the beginning…”, adds Shufelt

About First Acre Insurance Inc.

First Acre Insurance is a one of its kind insurtech and managing general agent offering fully customizable insurance policies to the 21st century farmer through brokers. Backed by agricultural expertise and passion, the company relentlessly innovates for the agriculture insurance sector. As a result, brokers can now help farmers better mitigate risks and protect their investments with policies tailored to their specific needs. First Acre Insurance operates in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Learn more www.firstacre.ca

