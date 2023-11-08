FIRST ONSITE joins forces with Canadian Association of Managing General Agents

MISSISSAUGA, ON, NOVEMBER 8, 2023/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, has joined forces with the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents (CAMGA) as a Silver Sponsor. First Onsite will also be participating in a panel at the upcoming CAMGA Claims Summit in November in Toronto.

CAMGA is national trade association representing p&c MGAs, advocates on their behalf and is the standard setting body for the delegated underwriting marketplace in Canada.

At CAMGA’s Claims Summit on November 15th First Onsite will participate on a panel discussing claims mitigation and the latest technology to assist and speed up the life cycle of a claim.

“First Onsite has been successful working with its Lloyd’s of London syndicates, MGAs and third-party administrators for over a decade and believes that we have a lot of industry experience to offer to the CAMGA membership,” said Barry J. Ross, Executive Vice President, First Onsite Property Restoration.

“Having First Onsite as a sponsor demonstrates our commitment to our association members to provide resources and connections within the industry that can share in knowledge transfer and educational sessions,” said Steve Masnyk, Managing Director, CAMGA. “We are pleased to welcome First Onsite as a sponsor and trusted partner to MGAs across the country”.

– 30 –

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,700 team members and operates from more than 100 locations across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

About CAMGA

CAMGA is the national trade association representing p&c MGA’s and is dedicated to shaping the landscape of delegated underwriting in Canada. It’s membership represents over 90% of MGAs in Canada, and is the standard setting body for professionalism for the MGA channel.

To find out more about CAMGA visit camga.ca

