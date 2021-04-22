First Onsite Property Restoration expands its presence in Southwestern Ontario with the opening of a new Windsor Branch

MISSISSAUGA, ON, APR. 22, 2021/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, has strengthened its presence in Southwestern Ontario with the opening of a new branch in Windsor.

The launch of the new Windsor location demonstrates the company’s commitment to customers and insurance partners, as First Onsite seeks to be positioned to service customers wherever and whenever emergency and disaster support is required. This move also expands First Onsite’s leadership in the property restoration business across the region.

Now with a physical presence in the community, First Onsite will be able to meet the growing demands of both residential and commercial customers in the region. “We are very proud to be opening a new location in Windsor, Ontario. We are committed to providing an exceptional localized customer experience, and with this branch location, we will be able to service our clients more efficiently and quickly than ever before,” said Jason Prescott, Senior Vice President, Central Region. “We are excited to bring our best-in-class restoration services to the Windsor and surrounding market.”

The branch has strengthened its local leadership team by appointing Charles Banham as the Branch Manager. With current COVID restrictions in place, an open house will not be held, however, the branch is now officially open for business. The team welcomes the community to email or call to say hello! The branch number is 226.946.2969 and Charles can be reached at charles.banham@firstonsite.ca, telephone: 519.359.3016.

About FIRST ONSITE: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

FIRST ONSITE Property Restoration is one of the largest independent North American disaster restoration services providers, providing emergency preparedness, remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services across Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. FIRST ONSITE offers more than 2,200 employees, 80-plus branches and a combined 70-plus years of industry-leading experience and expertise with a commitment to customer service. FIRST ONSITE proudly serves the commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential sectors. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.

