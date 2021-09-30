First Onsite supports Orange Shirt Day

MISSISSAUGA, ON, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021/insPRESS/ – The first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation seeks to recognize the legacy of residential schools and bring awareness to the ongoing process of reconciliation and honours the victims, families, and survivors of residential schools.

To commemorate this historic day, First Onsite Property Restoration is donating $5,000 to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. It does so to support initiatives focused on creating meaningful discussions and renewing relationships with Indigenous communities through recognition and respect.

Named after Phyllis Webstad’s favourite orange shirt—taken away from her in 1973 on her first day of residential school—this day has grown from a local event in her community of Williams Lake, B.C. to a statutory holiday this year.

The occasion was raised recently by a First Onsite team member, who wondered how the company could mark the day.

“It’s important to acknowledge the legacy of the past and contribute in our own way to building new bridges between communities,” said Brian Hughes, Vice President, Human Resources, First Onsite Property Restoration. “We’re thankful to staff for sharing their thoughts and helping to find a way to participate meaningfully to support indigenous communities coast to coast.”

First Onsite is encouraging staff across the regions to take part by wearing orange on September 30th and learning about the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

