FIRST ONSITE Welcomes Two New Hires: Daniela Francia, Director of Commercial Business Development and Craig Smith, Director of Commercial Business Development

MISSISSAUGA, ON, JULY 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE is proud to introduce two new members to our business development team, Daniela Francia and Craig Smith. Both have come with a solid and keen understanding of how to partner and deliver customer-focused solutions and we are excited to have them on board. Daniela Francia has joined as Director of Commercial Business Development and will be focused on driving commercial business in the Greater Toronto Area and Craig Smith has joined as Director of Commercial Business Development and will be dedicated to building growth in the multi-residential sector.

Daniela joins First Onsite after 23 years of experience working in sales and marketing for a diverse set of leading organizations, bringing expertise in strategic account development, digital marketing, market research, sales forecasting, and more. She has a proven record of developing productive, sales-driven teams, while always keeping a keen focus on the customer. We look forward to having her join us as we continue to grow and build First Onsite.

Craig joins First Onsite with 10 years of experience in business development and account management within the multi-residential sector. Through his career, he has worked to provide essential service to apartments, condos, single-family homes, and multi-residential clients on a national scale.

He focuses on building lasting relationships and identifying new opportunities to support his clients. We’re excited to have Craig on the team as we continue to work towards being the only partner our clients ever need.

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest independent North American disaster restoration services providers, providing emergency preparedness, remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services across Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. First Onsite offers more than 2,200 employees, 80-plus branches and a combined 70-plus years of industry-leading experience and expertise with a commitment to customer service. First Onsite proudly serves the commercial, municipal, industrial and residential sectors. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.