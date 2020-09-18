FirstOnSite strengthens senior leadership team with addition of Robert Fellows

MISSISSAUGA, ON, SEPT. 18, 2020/insPRESS/– FirstOnSite Restoration, Canada’s leading independent disaster restoration services provider, has further enhanced its senior leadership team with the addition of Robert (Bob) Fellows as Senior Vice President, Specialty Insurance.

At FirstOnSite, Bob will work closely with the company’s regional leaders, national operations and sales team to share best practices and support ongoing improvement in company processes, KPIs and Net Promoter Scores from customers.

“Bob’s focus on consistency in excellence and service delivery will help drive our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences at every level,” said Dave Demos, CEO, FirstOnSite Restoration. “As we continue to grow, his expertise within the insurance industry adds value to our clients, their customers and to our national team. He will also help the company gain deeper insight into proving outstanding customer care to our insurance partners across the nation.”

During his 30-plus years of insurance industry experience, Bob has worked for some of Canada’s prominent insurance companies including FM Global, RSA, Travelers, Zurich and most recently, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (as Head of Market Management).

“I’ve had the pleasure of working collaboratively with the FirstOnSite team from an insurance-business perspective,” said Robert Fellows. “The company and its people have always provided great service to their customers and built lasting relationships. Now I have the opportunity to bring my experience to the table and work alongside the team as we head into exciting times of growth.”

About FirstOnSite

Founded in 2007 and based in Mississauga, ON, FirstOnSite Restoration Limited is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers in North America. FirstOnSite Restoration is a subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, FirstOnSite joined forces with Interstate Restoration, a leading disaster restoration services provider for commercial enterprises in the U.S. With approximately 1,500 employees, FirstOnSite Restoration and Interstate assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters.

For more information visit: www.firstonsite.ca or call 1.877.778. 6731, and follow @firstonsite on Twitter at www.twitter.com/firstonsite.

Press Contact:

Dana Sharman

MAVERICK

416-640-5525 x 242

Danas@wearemaverick.com