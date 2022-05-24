Fortress Insurance Company Announces New License to Offer Insurance in Ontario

CALGARY, AB, MAY 24, 2022/insPRESS/ – Fortress Insurance Company (“Fortress”) is excited to announce that, effective immediately, it’s licensed to underwrite insurance in Ontario in the following classes: Property, Liability, Accident and Sickness, Boiler and Machinery, Fidelity, Marine, Legal Expenses and Surety, as well as Fronting Services.

This announcement aligns with Fortress’s plan to continue growing business throughout Canada through our national broker partners. These additional licenses support our strategy of focusing on the growth of our specialty and surplus lines of business.

CEO of Fortress Shafeen Mawani states, “With the commencement of operations in Ontario, Fortress is continuing to build on its strategy as a niche insurer with licences across Western Canada and Ontario. We look forward to partnering with Ontario brokers and providing underwriting capacity in this hard market. Our focus will be participating in program business and supporting MGAs and brokers on commercial insurance products.”

Chairman of Fortress Scott Tannas “We are thrilled to commence operations in Ontario, which will double the market size of our operations and provide greater competition in the Ontario insurance marketplace. We have built Fortress to serve the broker community’s needs and help them grow through deep collaboration and predictable capacity.”

About Fortress Insurance Company

Founded in 2004, Fortress Insurance Company operates in the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry. Fortress provides commercial lines of insurance products exclusively to our broker partners. We are a trusted insurance provider; a majority of our risk is backed by a global reinsurance provider with a A+ AM Best and A+ S&P credit rating. Visit fortressinsurance.ca for further information.

Media contact:

Shafeen Mawani

President & CEO

smawani@fortressinsurance.ca

Suite 1050, 736 6th Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta

T2P 3T7