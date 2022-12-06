VANCOUVER, BC, DECEMBER 6, 2022/insPRESS/ – Forward Insurance Managers Ltd. announced the launch of a Cyber Risk Insurance product.

“The new Forward Cyber product provides a first and third party cyber coverage for small to mid-sized Canadian firms seeking broad protection against loss due to a cyber event.” said Karen Lam, Managing Director, from Forward’s office in Vancouver. “Particularly exciting is the inclusion of security management software package suitable for small businesses that have not yet installed a proper solution. That is a big added value we include at no charge to our policyholders and enables these customers to obtain coverage that may not otherwise be available to them. ”

Founder and CEO, Troy Moreira confirmed “Forward places a big focus on technology in delivering our products efficiently, and this new CYBER product is available with a few clicks of the mouse on JET. We have really streamlined the quote process – brokers will be pleasantly surprised on how quick it is!”

About Forward – Founded earlier this year, Forward Insurance Managers Ltd. is an independently owned and operated InsureTech MGA, focused on pairing technology with traditional underwriting service. Forward insurance products are strictly distributed through appointed insurance brokerages. For more information on how to obtain an appointment visit www.forwardinsurance.ca

