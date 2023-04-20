Glenn R. Bartlett and Corey J. Stewart join EFI Global as fire investigators, engineers in Atlantic Canada

Enhances local expertise offering with forensic engineering resources in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

HALIFAX, NS, APRIL 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading, full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, welcomed two new members to its forensic engineering and fire investigation team in Atlantic Canada: Glenn R. Bartlett, P.Eng., CFEI, based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Corey J. Stewart, P.Eng., CFEI, based in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia.

Bartlett has over 10 years of experience as a professional engineer and project manager, providing services for commercial building infrastructure, municipal infrastructure electrical support, terminal station design and retrofit, and industrial electrical solutions. His years of field experience helped him develop a practical, hands-on approach to solving problems. Bartlett’s expertise includes a strong electrical background and training in electrical failure analysis and root cause determination for fire origin and cause investigations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Memorial University of Newfoundland in St. John’s.

Stewart brings to EFI Global more than a decade of experience as a mechanical engineer; his career started in consulting, and he later transitioned to the manufacturing sector. As a consultant, he worked on a variety of projects, notably several dry fire sprinkler system replacements in healthcare settings, where he was involved in the inspection, data analysis, code review and quoting process. Stewart has also assisted in the inspection and certification of dozens of lifting devices, including cranes, boom trucks and jib cranes. Most recently, Stewart has applied his knowledge to the fire origin and cause discipline.

Stewart received his diploma in engineering from St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and completed a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

“The addition of Corey and Glenn to our team is key to our continued growth and success. Their skills and depth of knowledge improve our capability and coverage in the Atlantic region, which expedites our response time and reduces costs for our clients,” said Ryan Grimm, assistant vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “Having the expertise of certified fire and explosion investigation engineers throughout Atlantic Canada, along with a resident engineer/fire investigator in St. John’s, enables us to provide an unparalleled level of response and service to our clients.”

EFI Global has six locations serving the Atlantic Canada region. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca. The newest additions to the EFI Global team can be contacted at Glenn.Bartlett@efiglobal.com or 709-693-3962, and Corey.Stewart@efiglobal.com or 902-527-1220, respectively.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, part of Sedgwick, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

