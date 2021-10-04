Goose Digital Joins HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program, Helping Drive Insurance Marketing Growth

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – Goose Digital, Canada’s leading marketing automation agency is excited to announce that it has joined the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot, the leading CRM platform for scaling companies. HubSpot’s presence in the insurance industry continues to grow, driving the need for specialized agency support.

As a solutions partner, Goose Digital helps Insurance Carriers, Brokerages, and MGAs drive marketing performance through the use of marketing automation platforms such as HubSpot to accelerate business growth. Goose Digital maintains over 25 templated insurance marketing automation use cases for the platforms they support. This allows Insurance businesses to quickly deploy strategies in lead generation, lead management and nurturing, sales alignment, and customer marketing.

With generations of insurance carrier, direct-writer, and broker experience in-house, Goose Digital also uses learnings from its customers, InsureTech partners, and industry associations when designing their insurance marketing solutions.

“It’s great to see the Insurance industry adopt best-in-class marketing technologies like HubSpot. The need for excellent communication strategies is more important than ever. Simply put, our clients are able to accelerate their programs with HubSpot.”

– Jennifer Pugsley, VP, Customer Success, Goose Digital

A recent customer, Cornerstone Insurance Brokers Ltd., has seen great results in the initial phases of their HubSpot journey. Goose Digital works collaboratively with the internal Cornerstone team to accelerate campaign adoption and success.

“HubSpot is a powerful CRM platform that can be customized to suit the needs of any sophisticated or rapidly growing business. HubSpot’s success has largely been intertwined with value-add solutions partners – like Goose Digital – who can take our platforms to new levels of impact thanks to the combined understanding of the marketing, sales, technology, and in the industries they work in.”

– Rebecca Phillips, Channel Account Manager

Want to see the power of HubSpot in action? Visit our HubSpot Platform page to schedule a demo or learn more about driving marketing performance with a specialized digital agency focused on the highest outcomes for your business.

# # #

ABOUT GOOSE DIGITAL

Goose Digital is Canada’s leading Insurance marketing performance service provider. We create marketing strategies that align with business objectives to transform how insurance is sold and serviced. We combine in-house insurance expertise and modern digital marketing acquisition services with advanced marketing technologies and cutting edge data and insights capabilities to accelerate new business, retention and loyalty with measurable results.

From modern brokerages to enterprise carriers, Goose Digital proudly works with over 40 insurance organizations across North America. RSA Group/Intact Insurance, CAA Insurance, HUB Insurance, GroupOne Insurance Services, All-Risks Insurance, AXIS Capital, Erion Insurance Group, miBroker, Wawanesa Insurance, The Hull Group, and more trust us to power their cross-channel marketing strategy and performance.

Goose Digital has offices in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver. For more information, visit www.goosedigital.com/insurance.

CONTACT

Kevin Butler, VP Strategy

kevin.butler@goosedigital.com

(866) 644-6673 Ext. 103