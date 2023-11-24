Greig Boyle joins the WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., National Corporate Team

London, ON. November 21, 2023: WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is delighted to announce the addition of Greig Boyle as the Vice President of National Commercial Accounts.

Based in Burlington, Ontario, Greig brings to his new role over 30 years of extensive knowledge and experience in the insurance sector. As a Certified Insurance Professional (CIP), Greig has climbed the ranks from a Field Claims Representative, progressing through various facets of the industry to Director and Executive Vice President in National Operations.

Greig also holds a Certified Fire & Explosives Investigator Designation (CFEI) and with his recent consulting position in the insurance sector, combined with his comprehensive understanding of the industry, and ability in directing business development teams, align perfectly with WINMAR®’s mission. His effective communication and strong interpersonal skills make him an asset to our National Corporate Team and Franchise Network, to support and expand our National Accounts.

Glenn Woolfrey, President, remarked, “WINMAR® is dedicated to expanding our national client and large loss base. With the addition of Greig, we aim to further strengthen support for our existing National clients and foster new relationships. Greig’s knowledge and experience will play a pivotal role in WINMAR®’s strategic outlook and success on a national level.”

As part of WINMAR® Canada’s strategic growth to 2030, we maintain our unwavering focus on franchise development, expansion, and support. WINMAR® is dedicated to delivering service excellence within the Property Restoration Industry that will enable us to meet or exceed our partner’s expectations for top-tier service.

About WINMAR®

WINMAR® is a nationwide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by fire, water, and wind damage. Our internal teams, partners, engineers, contractors, and suppliers are highly skilled and ready to act in unprecedented situations with confidence. With over 45 years of experience in restoration, WINMAR® franchises offer specialty services including thermal imaging, 360° camera services, mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos abatement, trauma scene clean-up, and biohazard remediation for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its over 90 locations coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit winmar.ca