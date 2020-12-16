Haag Canada appoints Alan Rustom as Sr. Civil Construction Claims Engineer

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 16, 2020/insPRESS/ – Haag Canada, a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm specializing in commercial large, complex loss, expands its team of distinguished engineers by welcoming Alan Rustom M.Sc., MCIArb, MED to its senior team of experts.

As a Sr. Civil Construction Claims Engineer at Haag Canada, Rustom brings construction expertise of delay, quantum, technical and project management which provide for an integrated approach to construction claims management and dispute resolution. Rustom’s background combines credentials in law, arbitration, engineering and industry experience with forensic analysis and communication skills to deliver clear reporting that promotes settlement of disputes. Rustom’s responsibilities include insured loss remediation and mitigation to bring claims to a close, rapidly and cost-effectively. Additionally, he will lead scope of damage assessments, professional E&O claims and project monitoring.

“Alan’s extensive construction claims experience coupled with deep understanding of forensic engineering fundamentals make him a valuable addition to the Haag Canada team,” said Chris Giffin B.A.Sc., P. Eng., CEO of Haag Canada. “We continue to expand our team of experts, adding to our growing pool of unparalleled forensic engineering experts to bring progressive industry leading services to our clients.”

Prior to joining Haag Canada, Rustom had a successful term at Colliers Project Leaders where he served as Senior Project Manager & Construction Claims Specialist in charge of project charter, cost estimates, plans and schedules, conducting evaluations, bid compliance checks and contract preparations as well as dealing with project delay claims.

“This first-rate team contains some of the most seasoned forensic engineering experts in the country,” said Rustom. “I’m honoured to be added to their ranks and look forward to working with this highly qualified team of experts while playing a fundamental role in extending Haag’s service offering in Canada.”

Haag Canada is a firm of forensic engineering experts who accurately determine and clearly communicate cause, quantum and mitigation of loss to help clients make difficult decisions with confidence. Catering to the growing complexity of client needs in Canada the firm provides a national resource of core services, including: forensic engineering, loss remediation and mitigation, physical damage quantification and appraisal, and risk and project management.

For more information or to contact a Haag Canada representative, please visit haagcanada.ca.

Haag Canada Office

365 Bay Street, 7th Floor

Toronto ON, M5H 2V1

1-800-527-0168

About Haag Global, Inc.

Haag Global, Inc., began as a failure and damage consulting firm in 1924. Today, Haag is an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company which offers forensic engineering, construction consulting, research & testing, education, GIS, and fire O&C services. Haag Engineering is the United States’ oldest and most respected failure and damage consulting firm. Haag Engineering has a 96+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Our highly skilled Engineers and Consultants benefit from the best training and peer-review/collaboration in the business. Haag Global Inc., is comprised of multiple specialized divisions including Haag Engineering, Haag Construction Consulting, Haag Education, Haag Technical Services, Haag Research & Testing, and Haag Firensics.

