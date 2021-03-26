Haag Canada expands team of experts, appoints Patrick Foisey as Senior Building Envelope Expert & Damage Appraiser

TORONTO, ON, MAR. 26, 2021/insPRESS/ – Haag Canada, a leading multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm specializing in commercial large, complex loss, welcomes Patrick Foisey to its senior leadership team in Toronto, expanding the company’s service offering in Canada.

As Haag Canada’s Senior Building Envelope Expert & Damage Appraiser, Foisey will focus on forensic investigations and pre/post loss property appraisals, with a specialization in roofing. He joins the company with over 30 years of experience, providing support to the insurance industry in the wake of wildfires, tornadoes, ice storms, flooding and more. With core competencies in building envelope, inspection procedures and code issues, Foisey is regarded as a leading expert and educator in these subjects.

“Patrick’s reputation for rapid response and exceptional damage assessment services make him a valuable addition to our team,” says Chris Giffin B.A.Sc., P. Eng., CEO of Haag Canada. “We continue to expand our pool of experts at Haag Canada, adding distinguished professionals who deliver industry-leading services and solutions for our clients.”

Leveraging his deep experience in technology, Foisey will work with experts across disciplines at the firm engaging the latest in GIS data, satellite, drone, 3D software, RS Means, Xactimate and Symbility estimating platforms.

“Haag Canada is bringing together some of the most accomplished forensic engineering experts in the country,” says Foisey. “I look forward to collaborating with this talented, multi-disciplinary group and to deploying my unique and progressive skillset in appraisals and inspection to service the Canadian insurance industry.”

In addition to his role as Senior Building Envelope Expert & Damage Appraiser, Foisey is also Business Development Manager for Haag Education in Canada and Associate Instructor for Commercial & Residential Haag Certification Roofing Classes. He has been associated with Haag Global Education for over 7 years and has also contributed to the development of the organization’s internationally respected educational programming.

Haag Canada is a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering firm specializing in commercial large, complex loss based in Toronto, Canada, that determines cause, quantum and mitigation of loss. Catering to the growing complexity of client needs in Canada the firm provides a robust offering of expert services related to the forensics engineering field, maintaining an impartial stance throughout all stages of proceedings – litigation, arbitration, conflict resolution and/or court process – and communicating findings with clarity and authority.

For more information, or to contact a Haag Canada representative, please visit haagcanada.ca.

Haag Canada Office

365 Bay Street, 7th Floor

Toronto ON, M5H 2V1

1-800-527-0168

About Haag Global, Inc.

Haag Global, Inc., began as a failure and damage consulting firm in 1924. Today, Haag is an employee-owned, multi-faceted forensic engineering and consulting company which offers construction consulting, research & testing, education, GIS, and fire O&C services. Haag Engineering is the United States’ longest standing and well respected failure and damage consulting firm. The firm has a 96+ year history of engineering and consulting excellence. Our highly skilled Engineers and Consultants benefit from the best training and peer-review/collaboration in the business. Haag Global Inc., is comprised of multiple specialized divisions including Haag Engineering, Haag Construction Consulting, Haag Education, Haag Technical Services, Haag Research & Testing, and Haag Firensics.

Media Contact

For further information or to schedule an interview:

Gage Knox

gage.knox@wearecoop.ca

647-537-7017