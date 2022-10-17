How to Insure All Significant Investments Under One Roof

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 17, 2022/insPRESS/ – Investment in Commercial Properties have traditionally been a desirable choice for Business Owners and Investors seeking solid capital growth, a consistent monthly income, and greater security than stocks and shares. However, substantial hazards accompany substantial advantages!

When a disaster strikes- natural or man-made, the property damage and losses sustained can have a devastating impact on business operations, inventory, content, and overall profitability.

5-Star Property Insurer, CHES Special Risk, can assist brokers in providing tailored Commercial Property Insurance to protect clients from financial losses.

“CHES Special Risk’s experienced underwriting arrangements provide Commercial Insurance Policies that are highly customized to Property Owner’s needs. Having a large in-house capacity allows us to facilitate brokers in assisting their clients in obtaining broad form with extended coverage, all under one roof.”, says Joyce Rajadurai, Senior Underwriter, CHES Special Risk.

“To provide brokers with a reference, we can offer restaurant building coverage along with writing hospitality coverage for restaurants. This is part of our emphasis on one-stop shopping. If there is a schedule of commercial properties, we would be delighted to assist promptly.”, Rajadurai continued.

Highlights of MGA’s coverage:

CHES Special Risk’s coverage provides comprehensive protection against the loss or damage of buildings, contents, stock, and other assets, as well as the risk associated with General Liability. They are also a subscription market, able to consider subscribing along with other MGA’s and standard market Insurers.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca