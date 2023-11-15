HUDSON RESTORATION ANNOUNCES NEW FRANCHISE IN LONDON, ONTARIO

Franchise owners Derek VanGeffen and Matty Dominski further strengthens Hudson’s leadership.

BURLINGTON, ON, NOVEMBER 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration, a leading boutique restoration firm is excited to announce that London, Ontario will soon be home to a new Hudson Restoration franchise. This location is the second franchise under the restoration company’s expansion umbrella, and marks another significant step in its growth plans.

Leading the new franchise will be Co-Owners and industry veterans, Derek VanGeffen and Matt Dominski.

Collectively, Mr. VanGeffen and Mr. Dominski bring more than forty years’ senior level industry, business ownership and management, operational, and business development experience to Hudson.

“We are delighted that respected industry professionals Derek and Matty have chosen to join Hudson at this stage in our growth,” says Steve Hudson, Founder of Hudson Restoration. “They both bring a history of expertise and dedication to exceptional customer service, but they also are as inspired as we are to grow this industry and to Restore Responsibly.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Hudson at this time of their journey,” says Derek Van Geffen. “I have been looking for an opportunity to leverage my energy for this industry, and help build toward the success of the company I work with. Hudson’s commitment to excellence, combined with their on-going environmental growth initiatives makes this move really exciting to me.”

Hudson is the first restorer in Canada to be offering certified eco-friendly restoration and rebuild options to customers through their partnership with Built Green Canada, in addition to offering on-site landfill diversion and recycling measures. The company is also the only restorer in Ontario to be Climate Smart Certified, and the second in Canada.

“The opportunity to co-own a franchise in my hometown of London, and build a business that supports my community in an industry I love, is very exciting to me,” says Matt Dominski. “The fact that Hudson has established itself as a boutique restorer, and is committed to staying that way is icing on the cake.”

The expansion to the London region increases the footprint of Hudson’s current Ontario-based service offer, which includes Muskoka, Orillia, Toronto, Markham, Burlington and Belleville/Kingston.

“Our clients have asked us for support in London, and we are thrilled to have Derek and Matty join us and elevate our service in the region,” says Nick Hudson, President at Hudson Restoration Inc. “Their passion for our vision of becoming the go-to firm for luxury, eco-friendly property restoration and construction is contagious. They are great additions to the team, and we look forward to their input and successes as we grow.”

More information will be coming in the next months about Hudson London’s Grand Opening. For more information about Hudson Restoration’s London area services, expansion opportunities and eco-friendly initiatives, please contact info@hudsonrestoration.com.

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication, and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on keeping claim counts manageable and their teams happy, enabling them to maintain lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios, and resulting in more time for estimate generation, communication, and site visits.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding and exclusive national corporate and franchise network. Please visit HudsonRestoration.com for more information. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media & Franchising Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

905-635-6855

Margo@HudsonRestoration.com

###