HUDSON RESTORATION LONDON IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

The new location enhances both Hudson’s footprint and depth of expertise.

BURLINGTON, ON, JANUARY 15, 2024/insPRESS/ – Hudson Restoration, a leading boutique restoration firm. is excited to announce that the doors are officially open at its newest franchise in London, Ontario. The new office is located at 69 Bessemer Road, Londo, ON and is has already begun helping insurance and property owner clients.

This location is the second franchise under the restoration company’s expansion umbrella, and marks another significant step in its growth plans.

Leading the new franchise are industry veterans and Co-Owners, Derek VanGeffen and Matt Dominski, who together, bring more than fourty years of leadership in restoration and construction, focused on project management, client delivery, business development and entrepreneurship. Mr VanGeffen has close to twenty years experience, in senior leadership and large / complex loss project management roles in the restoration industry, as well having led his own custom renovation and construction company. Mr. Dominski also brings years of project management, insurance and customer service focus with him to launch the new franchise.

“We are delighted that respected industry professionals Derek and Matty have chosen to join Hudson at this stage in our growth,” says Steve Hudson, Founder of Hudson Restoration. “They each are experts, are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, and we are inspired by their focus on building their business and this brand.”

“I am thrilled to be back in this industry, and joining Hudson,” says Derek Van Geffen, Co-Owner Hudson London. “I have been looking for an opportunity to leverage my experience, and work again with friends and colleagues in the insurance and restoration industry. Hudson’s commitment to customer service, combined with their eco-friendly approach makes this move really exciting to me.”

Hudson is the first restorer in Canada to be offering certified eco-friendly restoration and rebuild options to customers through their partnership with Built Green Canada, in addition to offering on-site landfill diversion and recycling measures. The company is also the only restorer in Ontario to be Climate Smart Certified, and the second in Canada.

“The opportunity to co-own a franchise in my hometown of London, and build a business that supports my community, is very exciting to me and my family,” says Matt Dominski. “The fact that Hudson has a decade long reputation as a respected, boutique restorer, and is committed to staying that way is really powerful.”

The expansion to the London region increases the growing footprint of Hudson’s Ontario-based services, which also includes Muskoka, Orillia, Simcoe County, Toronto, GTA, Markham, Burlington and recently, Belleville/Kingston.

“Our clients have asked us for support in London, and we are thrilled to have Derek and Matty join us to help fill those needs,” says Nick Hudson, President at Hudson Restoration Inc. “Their reputations, passion for this industry, and knowledge of the London and area market, make them natural additions to the team. We look forward to their contribution and successes as we continue to grow.”

To contact Hudson London, email info @ HudsonRestorationLondon.com, or call our 24/7 claims number at 1-888-918-6855. For more information about Hudson Restoration’s services, expansion opportunities and eco-friendly initiatives, please contact info@hudsonrestoration.com.

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication, and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on maintaining lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios and keeping claim counts manageable. This people-first philosophy supports team wellness, and empowers excellent customer service and communication.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding and exclusive national corporate and franchise network. Please visit HudsonRestoration.com for more information. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media & Franchising Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

905-635-6855

Margo@HudsonRestoration.com

###