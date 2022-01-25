IBAC and CSIO Join Forces for Industry API Development

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) and the Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO) are pleased to announce that they have joined forces for industry API development, and the IBAC Data Exchange (DX) initiative will now integrate into CSIO’s INNOTECH API roadmap. Tom Reid, who has been involved with IBAC’s DX project, will join other IBAC representatives, Aly Kanji, Jeff Roy and Kim Opheim, who already sit as INNOTECH Advisory Committee members.

As members of the INNOTECH Committee, and Working Groups, IBAC representatives are at the table to provide the broker’s view in developing API business requirements, as they did for other INNOTECH initiatives launched last year, including Billing and Claims eDocs notification solutions and API JSON Standards for personal and commercial lines policy inquiry. INNOTECH initiatives help brokers make more productive use of technology and improve the customer experience.

“It is in the best interests of brokers, insurers, vendors and consumers for IBAC and CSIO to have a single-track process for API development,” commented Peter Braid, Chief Executive Officer of IBAC. “Brokers have been, and will continue to be, integral to the INNOTECH efforts. The IBAC representatives look forward to participating on the INNOTECH API Business Requirements Working Group, to continue to bring the broker’s perspective to this work.”

With JSON API Standards in place for policy inquiry, the INNOTECH API Working Groups will focus next on developing the business requirements for other use cases, based on the 2022 API use case roadmap priorities agreed upon by the INNOTECH Advisory Committee.

“CSIO values IBAC’s representation on the INNOTECH Committee since it launched over two years ago, and looks forward to teaming up with IBAC on further API development to advance digital experiences for brokers and their clients so information is available in real-time,” said Catherine Smola, President & CEO of CSIO. Both organizations will continue to work together to be the one voice regarding key strategic decision-making on future technology for the industry.”

For more information on the INNOTECH Advisory Committee and Working Group members, and initiatives, visit the INNOTECH webpage.

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. For more information, visit csio.com.

About Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC)

Representing over 38,000 insurance brokers across Canada, the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) is the national voice of P&C (Property and Casualty) insurance brokers and an advocate for insurance consumers. IBAC represents the interests of both insurance brokers and their customers to the Government of Canada.

