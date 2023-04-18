IBAO ANNOUNCES 2023 ANNUAL SPONSORS

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to announce its 2023 Annual Sponsors. The 2023 sponsors are comprised of organizations with impressive bench strength that together, support the association’s initiatives and are eager to collaborate with brokers on industry solutions that will benefit both Ontario consumers and the broker channel.

“We are a member-based association, but sponsor funding helps us to achieve our large-scale initiatives, such as our Annual Convention, our ongoing political advocacy, our consumer awareness campaigns and evolving our broker education programs,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “We’re very grateful for our sponsor’s support of the association and of the broker channel.”

The commitment of IBAO’s sponsors is evidenced by the fact that every 2022 sponsor renewed their contribution for 2023.

“We’d like to thank all the sponsors, not just for their financial support, but also for the partnership they provide IBAO in all of our endeavors,” said IBAO President Joseph Carnevale. “Whether it’s their participation in our events and publications, or their engagement on industry-wide issues, having strong working relationships with us is to the benefit of brokers and even more importantly, consumers.”

2023 IBAO SPONSORS

MAGENTA

CAA Insurance

Economical Insurance

Gallagher

Intact Insurance

Major Group

Travelers Canada

Wawanesa Insurance

GOLD

Echelon Insurance

Gore Mutual Insurance Company

Unica Insurance

SILVER

BMO Bank of Montreal

The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group

Pembridge Insurance Company

SGI Canada

BRONZE

Centre for the Study of Insurance Operations

Insurance Bureau of Canada

MEDIA

Canadian Underwriter

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not-for-profit association representing over 15,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

