IBAO ANNOUNCES 2023 AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE FINALISTS

Shining a light on exceptional brokers, brokerages and industry initiatives throughout Ontario.

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to announce the Finalists for their 2023 Awards of Excellence—IBAO’s long-running awards program highlighting achievement across Ontario’s broker channel.

“Our Awards of Excellence program highlights some of the amazing work being done by Ontario brokers,” said Norah Black, VP Marketing & Communications. “This year’s Finalists are admirable examples of what can be accomplished by businesses and individuals who truly care about their clients and communities. Congrats to all.”

A new addition this year, the awards program is being sponsored by Allianz Global Assistance, a leading travel insurance and assistance provider.

“Allianz is proudly partnering with IBAO to show our support for Ontario’s broker channel and to highlight the incredible work Ontario brokers are doing in the insurance industry,” said Roger Marcelo, Allianz’s VP of Business Development – Broker Channel. “We recognize that brokers play a key role in helping their clients navigate important insurance decisions. These awards really demonstrate the abundance of talent that exists.”

Large Brokerage Award

Brokers Trust Insurance

CHAT Insurance

Staebler Insurance

Small Brokerage Award

Ai Insurance

JMHI Insurance

McCAM Insurance

Rising Talent Award

Alyssa Keyes, Keyes Insurance

Helen Zong, BrokerTeam Insurance

Kelsey Hazelton, McFarlan Rowlands

Affiliate Award

Insurance Brokers of Durham Region

Insurance Brokers of Northwestern Ontario

Windsor Essex County Insurance Brokers Association

Initiative Award

Brokers Trust Insurance

Jaimie Mulder, NFP

PrimeService Insurance

In addition to the award and in the spirit of giving, winners will receive a charitable donation in their name to their charity of choice, courtesy of Allianz. Winners will be announced at IBAO’s Awards of Excellence Gala, taking place October 18th in Toronto at IBAOcon’23. The evening will feature the 99s—a group of talented musicians who know how to pack a dance floor.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not-for-profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

