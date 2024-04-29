IBAO ANNOUNCES 2024/25 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 29, 2024/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors for 2024/2025, who were officially sworn in during its Annual General Meeting April 18th.

“We rely on our volunteer Board of Directors’ expertise to help guide our strategic oversight and represent IBAO in their respective geographies,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “We welcome our 2024/25 Board and we’re excited for the direction of its new leadership.”

Dario Battista, President & CEO at isure was named IBAO President. Dario initially joined IBAO’s Board in the Spring of 2022. His brokerage won IBAO’s Brokerage of the Year in 2021, and Innovator of the Year in 2015. In addition to his Board position, Dario is a regular contributor to multiple IBAO working groups, sharing his expertise in both marketing and technology.

“I’m honored to serve as IBAO President,” said Dario. “The association’s work is so important for the continued health of Ontario’s Broker Channel and ensuring the fair treatment of consumers. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play my part in that mission while working alongside such a talented group.”

Suzanne Pountney, CL Manager, Ontario West and Bill Blaney Insurance Brokers has moved to IBAO Chair.

New to the Board, Laura Higgins from Meadwell Mowat & Fennell will serve as Director for the Central East Territory. She previously served as President of her local affiliate—the Insurance Brokers Association of Durham Region , and remains a Director on their Board.

Crystal Underhill, Director of Operations & VP–New Business Development at Reith & Associates will serve as Director. She’s currently the President of her local affiliate—St. Thomas Elgin Insurance Brokers Association and was previously a Team Leader on IBAO’s Young Brokers Council.

Dan Ayotte, President at PAIB Insurance, was sworn in for another term as North Western & North Eastern Director after winning a territorial election in March.

Ending their Board terms are Joseph Carnevale, Area President–GTHA at Gallagher and Greg Kruk, Principal Broker at Sentinel Risk Insurance Group. Greg joined IBAO’s Board in 2014 with Joseph joining in 2017, both serving extended terms throughout the pandemic. During that period, Joseph served as IBAO President for three years and Greg served as Vice President for three years.

“The contributions of both Joseph and Greg to the IBAO and Ontario’s Broker Channel are immeasurable,” said IBAO COO Brett Boadway. “They helped guide us through many challenges, for which we cannot thank them enough. Their presence will be greatly missed.”

– 30 –

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not-for-profit association representing over 16,000 insurance brokerage professionals across Ontario.

For more information visit:

ibao.org

facebook.com/ibaontario

linkedin.com/company/ibaontario

instagram.com/ibaontario

For interview opportunities contact:

Norah Black

VP, Marketing & Communications

nblack@ibao.on.ca

416.488.7422