IBAO Announces 2024 Annual Sponsors

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 17, 2024/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is proud to announce its annual sponsors for 2024. These organizations support the association’s initiatives and industry solutions and allow IBAO to deliver on their member priorities, showing true commitment to Ontario Brokers.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our sponsors,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “Funding not only shows support for broker distribution but enables us to produce educational opportunities for new and seasoned brokers, advocate for Ontario brokers and consumers, recruit young talent to the industry and promote the value brokers bring. It also helps us produce large-scale initiatives and events like our Young Brokers Conference and IBAOcon every year.”

IBAO is pleased to welcome two new organizations to their sponsor lineup this year—Markel at the Gold level, and HSB Canada at the Silver level. They’re also pleased to see SGI Canada increase their sponsorship level from Silver to Gold.

“Having the presence we do in Ontario’s Commercial market made the decision to partner with IBAO an easy one,” said Jeff Sutton, Senior VP Sales & Marketing, Markel. “IBAO’s ability to keep the industry connected through their unique approach with events, conventions and market leading communication and media strategy is something we’re very excited to be involved in. IBAO has their finger on the pulse and we’re so pleased to tap into their distribution this year and beyond.”

“Brokers are essential to our business and industry,” said Jeff Walker, Senior VP and Chief Distribution Officer, HSB Canada. “We’re proud to partner with IBAO to support its mandate to advocate for, shape and strengthen Ontario’s broker network.”

“Thanks to all our sponsors for their partnership and commitment to the channel,” said IBAO President Suzanne Pountney. “Collectively we can work together to support Ontario’s vibrant broker network and attract the next generation of brokers to keep it that way.”

2024 IBAO SPONSORS

Magenta

CAA Insurance

Economical Insurance

Gallagher

Intact Insurance

Major Group

Travelers Canada

Wawanesa Insurance

Gold

Gore Mutual

Markel

SGI CANADA

Unica Insurance

Silver

BMO Bank of Montreal

The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group

Echelon Insurance

HSB Canada

Pembridge Insurance Company

Bronze

Centre for the Study of Insurance Operations

Insurance Bureau of Canada

QuickFacts

Media

Canadian Underwriter

