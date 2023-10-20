IBAO CELEBRATES 2023 AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE WINNERS

The IBAO’s Awards program recognizes exceptional achievement in Ontario’s broker channel.

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is pleased to announce the winners of its 2023 Awards of Excellence program, this year sponsored by Allianz Global Assistance.

“Allianz Global Assistance is honoured to partner with the IBAO to highlight Ontario brokers and their accomplishments at the prestigious Awards of Excellence,” said Roger Marcelo, Vice President of Business Development at Allianz. “Allianz’s support and commitment to the broker channel are strong. We value our close relationships with Ontario brokers and recognize the important role they have in helping their clients navigate insurance decisions. Congratulations to all of the 2023 award recipients.”

This year marks another outstanding year for broker achievement—congrats to all our winners and finalists. A donation will be made to a charitable organization of the winner’s choice, courtesy of Allianz Global Assistance.

Large Brokerage Award – Brokers Trust Insurance

Headquartered in Vaughan, Brokers Trust spans Ontario with 140 staff between four offices. After rebranding in 2019, they focused on opening partner offices in London, Mississauga and Ottawa between 2020 and 2022. Brokers Trust values giving back to the community, including Gena Giansante Schulich Scholarship Award, given annually to an incoming female MBA student majoring in Accounting or Finance.

Small Brokerage Award – McCAM Insurance

McCAM Insurance has been operating in Oshawa for 110 years. In the past year they implemented an in-depth strategic plan resulting in a 19% increase in revenue. After implementing a work where you want, when you want policy, McCAM has added 41% more staff across Ontario. McCAM regularly gives back to their community—their annual Golf Tournament for Easter Seals Ontario generated over $37,000.

Initiative Award – Jaimie Mulder, NFP

Jaimie Mulder is the Chair of NFP’s Canada Region Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. She’s also a member of NFP’s International DEIB Advisory Board, their Community Donation Committee, and she’s their Pride+ Business Resource Group. Her initiative extends beyond her company—she volunteers for IBAO’s DEI Committee and Code of Conduct Committee.

Rising Talent Award – Helen Zong, BrokerTeam Insurance

Helen Zong began her insurance career at BrokerTeam Insurance in 2012. In 2020, she became a branch director when she opened the BrokerTeam North York Branch with a book size of just over $2M. In 3 years, it’s now at $11M in GWP. Helen makes a point to build meaningful connections with her brokers, treating them as family members and friends.

Affiliate Award – Windsor Essex County Insurance Brokers Association

WECIBA is a thriving Affiliate known for its events, which include their AGM, hockey and bowling nights, a golf tournament, curling bonspiel and a Meet the Underwriter Dinner and Tradeshow. These events are consistently well-attended and raise funds for local charities. Their biggest annual tradition includes supporting local families through the Children’s Aid Society and their Holiday Gift Program.

