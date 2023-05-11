IBAO Partners with Link Canada (2SLGBTQ+ Insurance Network)

Ontario’s broker association becomes Rainbow Level sponsor with ally network to promote inclusion and diversity.

TORONTO, ON, MAY 11, 2023/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) has formed a new partnership with Link Canada (2SLGBTQ+ Insurance Network) to show its support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Link is a professional network for members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and their allies who work in the insurance sector.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion continue to be key priorities of IBAO, and collaborations like this help drive our objectives,” said IBAO President Suzanne Pountney. “With this partnership we’re looking to support Link by providing more exposure across Ontario’s insurance industry and work with them to develop inclusive leadership best practices. Our joint efforts will help expand DEI initiatives and programs across the industry.”

While the Link UK chapter was formed in 2012, Link Canada was founded in 2023 to support the local LGBTQ2S+ community within the insurance industry. Link will offer education and resources to those new to the conversation, and provide welcoming and inclusive networking opportunities while helping organizations build successful employee resource groups.

“Visibility is crucial in driving cultural change in the industry,” said Dave Dhillon, Co-Chair, Link Canada. “Sponsorships like IBAO’s go a long way in helping us amplify our message and reach the broader insurance community.”

To learn more about Link visit their website or follow them on LinkedIn. To learn more about IBAO’s approach to DEI, visit their website.

