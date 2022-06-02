IBAO Releases New eLearning Course in Partnership with Conservation Ontario

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 2, 2022/insPRESS/ – The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) and Conservation Ontario have teamed up to further awareness of what conservation authorities do and how their expertise can help brokers to become more familiar with flooding and erosion in Ontario in order to better advise their clients.

The new eLearning course, Flood and Erosion Risk Management in Ontario, provides background on Conservation Ontario’s network of 36 Conservation Authorities and how they work with other organizations and levels of government to prevent and reduce the costly and devasting impacts of flooding.

“The IBAO represents over 15,000 members who serve millions of policyholders across Ontario,” said Colin Simpson. “Forming a partnership with a key association like Conservation Ontario will help disseminate their knowledge about flooding and erosion through brokers to the general public and will ultimately help to protect Ontarians.”

“We wanted to provide brokers with information so that they are more familiar about the risks of flooding and erosion in their area,” said Kim Gavine, General Manager, Conservation Ontario. “We thank the IBAO for the opportunity to share this information.”

“Brokers need to know about so many different topics, so partnerships like these help us offer more diverse educational offerings that go beyond traditional insurance knowledge,” said Kevin O’Hare, Education Manager, IBAO. “Thank you to Conservation Ontario for the time and effort they gave to this project. We look forward to further collaborations with them.”

This course is free for IBAO Members and is RIBO Accredited for 1.5 Technical Hours. In addition to sharing information on flood risk, the course gives access to key resources and contacts that brokers can use to connect directly with their local Conservation Authority. To learn more about Conservation Ontario visit their website.

