Imperial PFS Canada partners with Quotey

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 8, 2024/insPRESS/ – Imperial PFS Canada (IPFS Canada), a leading provider of payment solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership and integration with Quotey.

Quotey is poised to reshape the insurance landscape in the commercial insurance space with their innovative commercial insurtech platform. IPFS Canada is proud to be the first payment solutions company integrated into the Quotey platform.

By integrating Imperial PFS Canada’s extensive experience in payment solutions with Quotey’s innovative technology, the partnership creates a process for commercial brokers to offer streamlined payment solutions through the Quotey workflow.

“We are excited to join forces with Quotey in our commitment to simplifying and improving the commercial brokers’ journey to offer competitive options to their clients and clear their receivables”, said IPFS Canada’s SVP, Sumeet Sharma. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide innovative insurtech solutions that empower and support our brokers.”

“The payment process is notoriously challenging for brokers, adding time, effort and complexity to the process of binding new clients”, said Quotey’s CEO and Co-Founder, Nick Kidd. “Embedding IPFS Canada’s easy payment solutions into our workflow means that brokers can automatically set-up and include payment terms with a click and avoid any further hassle. We’re excited to be pioneering new payment models with IPFS as a partner.”

About Imperial PFS Canada

Imperial PFS Canada is the leader in commercial and personal payment solutions. With over 40 years of experience, IPFS Canada offers a wide range of premium financing solutions to ensure a seamless experience for Brokers, Carriers and Customers. Follow Imperial PFS Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://ipfscanada.com.

About Quotey

Founded in 2020, Quotey Inc. is a privately held Canadian technology company based in Whitby, Ontario, established to serve the commercial insurance industry. It works with multiple brokerages and carriers to create a simpler, more efficient and ultimately better process for securing commercial insurance coverage for clients. Learn more at quotey.io.

