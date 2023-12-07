In Memoriam

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – It is with heavy hearts, the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA) announces the passing of A. Stewart Ponton, CIP, CLA, FCIAA on December 2, 2023.

A true statesman in the P&C industry, Stewart began his distinguished insurance adjusting career with Kernaghan Adjusters before co-founding Ponton Coleshill Insurance Adjusters and along the way partnered with many notable professionals to ultimately becoming CEO of a national company.

His great leadership and commitment to the industry was evident through his active participation with numerous industry organizations. As a professional loss adjuster, he was an inspiration to his peers through his selfless dedication and willingness in sharing his knowledge and expertise.

Stewart’s commitment to the success of CIAA was unprecedented and his numerous contributions immeasurable, including having served as National President 1981/82. He was also granted the prestigious CIAA Honourary Life Member award in recognition of his tireless efforts in furthering the objectives of the association on behalf of the Independent Adjusting fraternity and the industry at large.

Known for his loyalty, utmost integrity, and great sense of humour, Stewart merited the admiration and respect of all who had the privilege of working with him.

Please join us in a moment of reflection to honour the memories and influence of this true gentleman to our Industry and the many people touched personally and professionally by his wonderful legacy.

