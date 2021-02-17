Industry Executive Michael Holden Joins King International Advisory Group – Canada’s Premier Investigation & Risk Management Company

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – Brian D. King, CFE, CII, President & CEO of King International Advisory Group Inc. (KIAG) is pleased to announce that Michael C. Holden, BES, FCIP has joined our senior leadership team at KIAG effective Feb 15, 2021 as Executive Director. Mr. Holden, who is former President & CEO of Sedgwick Canada, Granite Claims and McLarens Canada, has also held senior executive positions in the Insurance Brokerage and MGA arenas.

Mr. King advised that, “I have known and worked closely with Michael for over 20 years and his breadth of experience and industry knowledge in these spaces is by far one of the top in the profession. There is no one better than Michael that I would choose to help grow our business.”

Jeremy H. King, CII, Executive Vice-President KIAG, explains that Mr. Holden’s initial efforts will be focused on enhancing strategic client relationships, leading KIAG’s business development team while driving the KIAG national expansion strategy through key hires and acquisitions. “Michael’s enthusiasm for growth potential is exciting and his knowledge and forward-thinking on process improvement is refreshing,” King reported. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring on an individual who shares the same value and dedication to quality service as our team here at KIAG.”

Mr. Holden announced, “I am truly excited to join such a remarkable team who have accomplished so much in such a short period. Together we will continue to expand our boutique array of services nationally, emphasizing our unique culture and impeccable client quality.”

Mr. Holden may be reached at mholden@kinginternationalgroup.com or (416) 628-6877 ext. 264

King International Advisory Group Inc. is a full-service investigation and intelligence agency specializing in large loss and catastrophic insurance claims inquiries in the areas of commercial, casualty and accident benefits. Utilizing advanced technology, with proven investigative methodologies, King International Group works closely with Claims Examiners, SIU Units and Legal Counsel to strategically develop comprehensive investigative solutions enabling our clients to reach more accurate claims handling decisions. Our investigations are PIPEDA compliant and adhere to the strictest industry guidelines and self-imposed quality control standards.

For further information on KIAG please contact jking@kinginternationalgroup.com

