INNOTECH Advisory Committee Continues Momentum as Proposed Solutions Discussed at Second Working Group Session

Toronto, ON, January 28, 2020/InsPress/ – The momentum of the CSIO INNOTECH Advisory Committee continues with another productive working session held on January 17. The purpose of this session was to focus on the major operational issues and challenges discussed in the prior working session and prioritize which industry pain points to address.

At the beginning of the working session, Committee members heard a presentation from a financial services expert on how Canadian banks came together to handle an industry-wide pain point by collaborating on the build of a banking utility service solution. The presentation provided the Committee with some key learnings that they could apply in addressing common issues identified in the underwriting, claims and servicing journeys.

This session also included break-out working groups which allowed committee members to conduct deeper dive discussions on identifying potential pain point solutions. Based on those conversations, the INNOTECH Committee agreed that an important next step would be to undertake additional research on the solutions proposed.

“These discussions with insurance stakeholders are very constructive,” says Derek Oke, Senior Director, Solutions Architecture, Travelers Canada. “It allows us to consider many viewpoints about industry issues and how to provide solutions to improve the overall customer experience. I look forward to considering and incorporating these key learnings into the continued efforts of the INNOTECH Committee as we embark on our solutions journey.”

– 30 –

About Centre for Study of Insurance Operations (CSIO)

CSIO is Canada’s industry association of property and casualty insurers, service providers and over 38,000 brokers. CSIO is committed to improving the consumer’s ease of doing business within the broker channel by overseeing the development, implementation and maintenance of technology standards and solutions such as My Proof of Insurance, eDocs, and eSignatures. In addition, CSIO operates the industry-owned mail network service, CSIOnet. CSIO maintains offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit csio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sarina Visram, MBA, CIP | Director, Member Relations & Communications

110 Yonge Street, Suite 500 | Toronto, ON M5C 1T4

(416) 360-1773 x 2300 | 1 (800) 463-2746 x 2300

svisram@csio.com | www.csio.com