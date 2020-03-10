INNOTECH Advisory Committee Shortlists Proposed Solutions

Toronto, ON, March 10, 2020/InsPress/ – The CSIO INNOTECH Advisory Committee met on February 28 for another full day working session where committee sub-group members presented their recommendations on potential solutions to address industry pain points identified at the last meeting.

Each presentation generated robust discussions as the committee deliberated on each proposed solution’s viability, cost effectiveness, implementation efforts and the key benefits stakeholders will experience should the solution be realized.

The Committee approved moving forward with solutions proposed to improve claims and billing notifications and API industry standardization. Next steps, working groups will be formed for each approved solution consisting of subject matter experts (SMEs) from member organizations. These working groups will create a business proposal with defined requirements, use cases and to quantify the value the industry can expect should each solution be implemented. Once completed, the business cases will be presented to the CSIO Board of Directors for approval.

“We’re working to make the entire insurance experience better for our valued customers and industry partners,” says Derek Ward, Director, Innovation Lab at Wawanesa Mutual Insurance. “It’s been very beneficial to collaborate with industry peers in order to do a deep dive into proposed solutions and assess them as a group. Because of all the hard work by the committee, we now have a course of action to move the solutions forward.”

Watch this video to learn more about the INNOTECH Advisory Committee.

