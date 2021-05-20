Innovation in Engineering and Insurance

TORONTO, ON, MAY 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – The AEIC will again be hosting this year’s conference virtually and want you to speak!

Have an interesting topic where engineering and insurance intersect? Innovation is our theme this year, we are looking for topics that explore the ‘future of insurance’ and ‘where technology is shaping our industry’s trends.

If you have a topic that you or someone in your network would like to put forward, please submit your session proposal electronically by Friday, May 28, 2021 to: engineeringinsuranceconference@gmail.com. This will allow for careful consideration during our Conference Planning Meeting in June.

When submitting your proposal, please consider the particular needs of our industry and offer a session that attracts a wide audience and covers many areas of insurance. Please visit our conference page to view past presentations: cbmua.org/conference

Please include the following elements in your submission in order to be considered:

A clear title for the session A summary of presentation topic (what session will cover) Curriculum area (below are several suggestions) Adjusting Property Claims

Alternate Dispute Resolution

Boiler & Machinery

Catastrophe

Commercial Time Element Losses

General Interest (appeals to both property and casualty insurance professionals)

Large/Complex Property Losses

Leadership/Management

Loss Prevention

Commercial Property Coverages

Subrogation

Technology

Underwriting & Claims

3 to 4 learning objectives (describing what attendees will take away from the session) Approximate duration of presentation and time allotment for each of the major content sections

Attendees often benefit from service providers and insurance company claim professionals co-presenting many of our sessions. Please note that presenters will receive a complimentary guest registration to the Conference in addition to their own attendance.

Thank you for your interest, and we look forward to receiving lots of great proposals. If you would like to discuss your ideas or any aspect of the selection process, please feel to email us at: engineeringinsuranceconference@gmail.com