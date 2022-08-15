Insurance Industry Comes Together to ‘Feel the Margaritaville lifestyle’ at 2022 WICC Gala Event

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 15, 2022/insPRESS/ – On June 29, the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade, Ontario Chapter celebrated our 24th Annual WICC Gala at the well-known Fairmont Royal York Hotel in beautiful Toronto.

The sold-out evening celebrated the long-awaited Gala theme “Margaritaville – inspired by the sun and sand of the Florida Keys! At 5:00 pm, we kicked off Happy Hour together as friends and colleagues celebrated after the two-year pause.

Guests dreamed of the Florida sun with sand between their toes, while listening to the calming sounds of the islands and Brian Neale and Northern Harbour – Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Tribute Band.

“Thank you for your continued support and a toast to the amazing triumphs, challenges overcome, new traditions, memories and perspective we have all gained from the last two years,” said Laurel DiMaso, WICC Gala Co-Chair, and VP of Business Strategy for Integricon.

All donated funds from the evening’s Gala, including the sold-out raffle and online auction, the tremendous donation of $150,000 went directly to support cancer research in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society’s grant proposal process.

Without the generous support of our evening’s sponsors, this event would not have been possible. The WICC Gala Committee is proud of how amazingly generous all the supporters were this year.

Co-Chairs of the WICC Board of Directors, Garth Pepper and Marilyn Horrick, were pleased to announce our 2021 award winners. The Board of Directors considers the many contributors to WICC and nominates those who we feel demonstrated exceptional advocacy, commitment and support.

The “LEW DUNN Memorial Award” is presented to the volunteer or company demonstrating exceptional initiative in raising awareness and commitment in support of WICC. Lew Dunn is a former CEO of CGU Canada (now Aviva Canada) who lost his battle with cancer in 1999.

Newcom Media takes home the award for the invaluable assistance provided in a number of areas in 2021, namely the new logo design for the 2021 re-branding and support of the 25th Anniversary celebrations.

The “GOLD FLAME Awards” are presented to individuals or organizations that have made donations exceeding $5,000 and/or made significant contributions through commitment and raising awareness. Winners as:

Echelon Insurance, Unica Insurance and Markel Insurance for their generous donations in 2021 as part of the 25th Anniversary celebrations.

WICC’s highest level of recognition, the “HALL OF FLAME Award” are presented to individuals or organizations that have made donations exceeding $20,000 and/or made significant contributions through commitment and raising awareness.

Northbridge Insurance received the highest accolade and accepted the award. Northbridge is a National Sponsor that has consistently supported WICC over the years. WICC has always been their charity of choice, and it shows. Northbridge is among our longest-standing donors, having contributed annually since WICC’s inception and is deserving of a Hall of Flame nomination. In 2021, our 25th Anniversary year, Northbridge gave a gift of $25,000 to the cause, over and above their usual annual Sponsorship, and WICC is incredibly grateful for this unprecedented show of support.

The Gala may be over, but it’s not too late to show your support. Learn more about our National Sponsorship Program. Thank you to everyone who joined the Gala and to our sponsors for your ongoing commitment supporting communities, celebrating survivors and remembering those lost to cancer.

About WICC

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised over $18.6 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian insurance community to fund cancer research, educate, and support those affected by cancer and improve their lives. More information about WICC can be found at wicc.ca.

