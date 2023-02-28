InsureLine is excited to announce the appointment of Ron Burns as Vice President, Business Development (Ontario) and Cory Good as Vice President, Business Development (Prairies).

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, FEBRUARY 28, 2023/insPRESS/ – “We are thrilled to have not one, but two experts in Ron and Cory joining the InsureLine team,” said Aly Kanji, CEO and President for InsureLine. “InsureLine’s main objective is to counter consolidation by creating growth within the independent broker channel across Canada. We help experienced, entrepreneurially-minded producers to start their own insurance brokerage. Ron and Cory will be valuable mentors to those brokers looking for guidance on launching their own businesses.”

Ron Burns brings many years of experience in the insurance industry, and in particular senior leadership roles in underwriting, personal insurance, and operations. Ron shared his excitement to re-engage with the broker community in Ontario, “InsureLine has a very unique offering that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the industry. We help producers overcome the fear of starting their own brokerage and give them the foundation to build a successful business”. “InsureLine has a strong presence in the West, and I am very excited to bring this opportunity to my friends in the broker community in Ontario.”

Cory Good was previously with InsureLine from 2017 to 2019 and was largely responsible for building InsureLine’s current footprint in Alberta. Cory brings strong operational development proficiency both in Canada as well as the Middle-East, with prior experience building franchise networks. Cory rejoins the InsureLine team in a leadership role with an emphasis on expansion throughout the Prairies. “The brokers that I helped start brokerages with InsureLine only a few short years ago have experienced amazing growth already,” said Cory Good. “Many have tripled and quadrupled their volumes and are on their way to building generational wealth for themselves and their families. I’m looking forward to helping new brokers start down that path of brokerage ownership within the InsureLine framework.”

Ron and Cory look forward to engaging with producers to achieve the dream of owning their own brokerage.

