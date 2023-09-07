InsureLine is excited to announce the hiring of Steve Pieroway as Vice President, Marketing.

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – “InsureLine’s mission is to help entrepreneurial brokers start and grow their own brokerages. We provide them with the technology, access to markets and business support to make this happen. Brand marketing is a key part of that business support. That’s why we’ve brought in Steve,” says Aly Kanji, CEO and President of InsureLine. “Steve brings over two decades of insurance industry marketing and leadership experience to InsureLine. He will be leading our marketing efforts across Canada, helping our franchisees differentiate and grow their businesses.”

For Pieroway, former VP, Marketing & Sales at Policy Works, VP, Commercial Lines at Applied Systems, and founder of consulting firm Benevolent Marketing, joining InsureLine is about values. “I believe life is about aligning with like-minded people to make an impact. Or, as I like to say, ‘playing long term games with long term people’,” says Pieroway. “What Aly, Kelly, and the entire InsureLine team are doing just resonates with me. I love the InsureLine mission. The building-up of brokerages. And I can’t wait to help current and future InsureLine owners grow their businesses through marketing.”

For more information about InsureLine visit www.InsureLine.com and www.joininsureline.com

For media enquiries contact:

Aly Kanji, President & CEO

InsureLine

aly@insureline.com

604-554-1610