InsureLine launches an exclusive Managing General Agency (MGA) – InsureLine Solutions Inc.

PORT COQUITLAM, B.C., DECEMBER 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – InsureLine is excited to announce the official launch of its new MGA called InsureLine Solutions. This MGA will be available exclusively to InsureLine franchisees. The intention is to help fill gaps in current coverages, and to also identify lines of high-risk or niche market business where InsureLine already has volume among its group and to provide tailor-made coverages and products exclusively for its brokers. InsureLine Solutions understands that existing volume, combined with industry-specific expertise, rigorous underwriting and superior loss control are the key ingredients to running profitable programs. InsureLine Solutions is already an approved Lloyds coverholder and is establishing relationships in both domestic and foreign reinsurance markets to build new capacity for its franchisees.

“Leveraging relationships, creating capacity and breadth of product offerings exclusively to our franchisees is why we have created InsureLine Solutions Inc. We want to deliver superior products, underwriting expertise and ease of doing business for our InsureLine franchisees across Canada,” says Aly Kanji, President and CEO of InsureLine.

InsureLine is an insurance brokerage franchise that enables independent insurance brokerages to retain 100% ownership in their business while providing the scale necessary to compete in today’s marketplace by providing franchisees with the tools, technology, market capacity, and marketing support to successfully grow their brokerage. A little over 6 years into its operation, InsureLine has more than 30 offices in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

