InsurTech North Announces Wolf Pack Competitors

Toronto, ON, February 24, 2020/InsPress – MSA Research is excited to announce the competitors for the 2020 Wolf Pack Startup Pitch Competition. The Wolf Pack competition will take place at the InsurTech North Conference being held April 6-7 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto on the Exhibition Grounds.

New this year, the organizers opened the application process directly to the InsurTech community at large and received a tremendous response. InsurTech North’s Advisory Committee helped to narrow the field down to five coveted spots, where companies will be invited to pitch their idea and technology in front of the esteemed judging panel, as well as conference delegates, sponsors and media partners.

The top five selected (in alpha order) are:

Chisel AI:

Chisel AI’s purpose-built solution for commercial insurance carriers and brokers reads unstructured insurance data 400 times faster than a human – and with much greater accuracy. Our advanced AI platform and intelligent workflows fuel the automation of high volume, mundane underwriting and brokering processes, enabling insurers to double their business and optimize the customer experience without adding staff. Chisel won Gold at the 2019 Zurich Innovation World Championship and won the ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge in 2018.

ManagingLife:

Chronic pain affects 20% of the population and is a leading reason for both disability and health plan claims. ManagingLife lowers the human and financial cost of chronic pain with its digital solution, Manage My Pain. Our solution has been used by 35,000+ people, 7 hospitals, and 2 insurers. For disability carriers, we have demonstrated significant reductions in both STD and LTD claim durations.

PolicyMe:

PolicyMe is on a mission to make life insurance simpler and more affordable for everyone who needs it. Our advice-first platform provides customers with sophisticated and honest life insurance recommendations in a convenient and “pressure-free” environment. We promise to recommend what you need, but not a penny more. Get advice, compare quotes, buy online, hassle-free.

Protosure:

Protosure is an entirely new type of platform to develop P&C insurance products and distribute them online, without requiring any coding. In particular, Protosure excels at highly complex, specialty products, and embedded/partner distribution.

Relay Platform:

Relay Platform (“Relay”) is a Toronto-based venture making the process of structuring and securing reinsurance and large insurance placements simpler and faster. Relay helps reinsurance ceding teams, insurance underwriters and brokers turn data into visual coverage towers, then use them to secure and manage quotes. This replaces a traditionally manual, painstaking process, and gives management better reporting on placements. Relay was selected by its investor Plug and Play as a Top 10 Insurtech Company for 2020, and is also backed by Fortune-500 American Family Group, brokerage network NFP, and Canadian-VC Highline Beta.

“Regarding the depth (modern distribution, CX and operational capabilities) of the companies that made it to the final selection phase this year, we were impressed with the technological acceleration that is happening,” said Jan Arp, Managing Partner of Holt Accelerator. “It certainly reflects that the insurtech sector is edging towards scale in the broader insurance industry.”

To select the overall winner from the five pitching companies at InsurTech North this year, an esteemed Wolf Pack judging panel has been assembled. “We have five judges – or Wolves – ready to observe the contenders in action and really put the startups through their paces,” says Keegan Iles, Partner, Insurance Consulting Leader at PwC, and returning 2020 Wolf Pack Leader. “Wolves will judge contenders on their merits,” Iles continued, “giving them 10 minutes to tell us their story, describe what sets them apart, and bring their offering to life!”

The InsurTech North startup competition is a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with experts in all key sectors – incumbents, venture capitalists, incubators, regulators and advisors – and present their ideas in front of a world class panel of judges and hundreds of insurance industry leaders and investors.

The InsurTech North Conference features four components: an interactive ecosystem breakout session, expert panel discussions, a two-day Marketplace and Expo, and the unique Wolf Pack Startup Pitch Competition. Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to register, see the world-class agenda or for other conference information.

InsurTech North runs from April 6-7, 2020 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto on the Exhibition Grounds.



About InsurTech North

InsurTech North provides attendees an essential opportunity to connect with forward-thinking experts including insurance company executives, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, incubators, regulators and advisors. The program is designed to drive insurance technology innovation, opportunity and learning to assist decision makers in the life/health and P&C industries. Visit www.insurtechnorth.com to register or to obtain more information.

About MSA Research

Market Security Analysis & Research Inc. (MSA) is a Canadian-owned, independent and impartial analytical research firm focused on the Canadian insurance industry.

Founded in 2003, MSA is the dominant provider of financial information relating to Canadian insurers. Its mission is to provide Canada’s insurance professionals with comprehensive financial information, analytical tools and rigorous research on a consistent basis.

MSA reports and software are currently used by more than 90% of Canadian insurers, reinsurers, reinsurance brokers and commercial brokers, all broker associations, all major audit/actuarial firms, equity research and investment banking shops, regulators, governments, third-party administrators, academics and others.

