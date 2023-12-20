Integricon Goes National with Expansion into Alberta: New Offices in Edmonton and Calgary!

EDMONTON, AB, DECEMBER 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – Integricon Property Restoration and Construction Group (Integricon), a one-stop integrated property restoration and construction firm, proudly announces its expansion into Alberta. The establishment of two new offices in Edmonton and Calgary marks a strategic milestone in Integricon’s journey, driven by a robust national growth strategy and unwavering support from industry partners, vendors, clients and employees. Integricon’s decision to expand into Alberta is a testament to the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients across the country. By strategically positioning offices in Edmonton and Calgary, Integricon aims to enhance its service offerings to both existing and prospective clients in the region.

“Our expansion into Alberta is a significant step in our national growth strategy. We’ve carefully planned and executed this expansion to better serve our clients and partners in the western part of the country,” said Dino Borsato, President & Chief Operating Officer at Integricon.

Central to Integricon’s success has been the invaluable support from industry and insurance partners, who have played a pivotal role in influencing the company’s strategic decisions. The expansion into Alberta is a collaborative effort between Integricon and its partners, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. “Our industry partners have been instrumental in shaping this expansion. Their support and collaborative spirit have been the driving force behind this decision, and we are grateful for the strong relationships we have built over the years,” added Dino.

Maintaining Consistency: Same Brand, Same Culture

As Integricon expands its footprint, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering consistent quality, maintaining the same brand identity, and upholding the unique culture that clients and employees have come to expect. The expansion will not compromise the values and principles that have made Integricon a trusted name in the industry.

“Our clients can expect the same level of excellence, innovation, and dedication to sustainability that they have experienced with Integricon. The expansion into Alberta is a natural progression in our journey, and we are excited to continue providing a best-in-class client experience under the Integricon brand. Opting to establish new offices rather than acquiring an existing company was an obvious choice, underscoring our commitment to preserving the integrity of our brand and corporate culture” said Desmond D’Silva, Chief Executive Officer at Integricon.

Toby Burden, Regional Director shares his excitement, saying “I am thrilled to lead our team in Alberta as we embark on this exciting expansion. Opening offices in Edmonton and Calgary marks a significant milestone for us, and we are eager to contribute to the continued success of Integricon in Alberta. As Regional Director, I am determined to uphold our core values of Reliability, Integrity, and Care, ensuring our clients receive the exceptional service they have come to expect from Integricon. It’s a great privilege to be a part of this growth journey, and I look forward to officially opening our doors in January.”

The new offices in Edmonton and Calgary represent a strategic move to enhance Integricon’s national presence, contributing to the company’s overarching vision of leading the transformation of the property restoration and construction industry.

About Integricon:

Integricon, a nationally recognized property restoration and construction company with corporate ownership, is at the forefront of the industry, excelling in technology, service, and customer approval ratings. Embracing a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, Integricon has solidified its position as a trusted and reputable brand, catering to clients not only across Ontario but now also in Alberta following the expansion of its operations.

Specializing in Restoration, General Contracting, and Design services for both commercial and residential properties, Integricon proudly serves as a comprehensive one-stop solution, prioritizing the delivery of a best-in-class client experience. The company remains adaptable to the evolving needs of its clients, consistently making strategic decisions that prioritize the client journey while upholding unwavering dedication to sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

As Integricon continues its impressive growth trajectory, its focus remains on maintaining high standards of quality, integrity, and client satisfaction. With nine offices strategically located across Ontario and Alberta, Integricon has established a strong presence and a vision for ongoing expansion across Canada and beyond.

For more information please visit, www.integricongroup.ca and for any inquiries, please contact Victoria D’Silva, Director of Brand Development and Marketing at victoria.dsilva@ipcg.ca