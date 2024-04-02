International Expansion for MBC Group with a Strategic Launch of London, UK Office, Headed by Angus (Gus) White

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 2, 2024/insPRESS/ – MBC Group, a national leader and partner for Insurance and Legal industries, providing Surveying and Forensics services, headquartered in Canada, proudly announces the launch of its UK office, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The UK office will be spearheaded by Angus (Gus) White, who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as Director – UK Operations. The Office officially opens on May 1, 2024, and will be located in London’s financial district.

With a proven track record in Building Consulting, Project Management & Quantity Surveying at MBC Group, Gus White is well-equipped to lead the charge in establishing the company’s presence in the UK market. His deep understanding of construction & Insurance principles coupled with his strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to drive MBC Group’s growth and success in this new venture.

Ross Huartt, CEO of MBC Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The launch of our UK office marks an exciting chapter in MBC Group’s journey. With Angus (Gus) White at the helm, we are confident in our ability to deliver our innovative solutions and services to clients across the UK.”

Michelle Groulx, President of MBC Group, echoed Huartt’s sentiments, adding, “Expanding into the UK market aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing positive disruption to the insurance industry on a global scale. We look forward to leveraging Gus’ leadership to further strengthen our national presence.”

Gus White himself shared his excitement about his new role, saying, “I am thrilled to lead MBC Group’s expansion into the UK and to drive the success of our client partnerships”

This launch solidifies MBC’s status as a National leader in Insurance Services.

The establishment of the UK office emphasizes MBC Group’s dedication to serving clients worldwide. With Gus White’s leadership and a team of skilled professionals backing this initiative, MBC Group is poised for continued growth and success in the UK market and beyond.

MBC Group has built an innovative consultancy on the strength of over 150 specialists who strive to disrupt the industry by developing new standards through innovation and collaboration. The team excels at completing turnkey services in fields which include sustainability, building design, civil and industrial engineering, building consulting, appraisal, and project support as well as environmental and laboratory services. MBC has experienced remarkable growth over the past several years, operating from 7 locations and 10 more satellite offices across Canada.

For additional information, please reach out to MBC Group at commsrequest@mbc-group.ca