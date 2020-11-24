Jean-Charles Cormier joins EFI Global as senior project manager in Moncton, New Brunswick

MONCTON, NB, NOV. 24, 2020/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, has appointed industry expert Jean-Charles (JC) Cormier to the role of senior project manager in Canada.

Cormier brings to EFI Global over 24 years of professional experience and specialties in various environmental disciplines that include designated substance surveys, hazardous building material assessments and environmental site assessments. Cormier has completed over 1,000 remediation and spill response projects of various sizes throughout Atlantic Canada for government agencies, insurance clients and private companies.

In addition to his field work, Cormier has held various leadership positions, along with providing expert advice, in hazardous materials, environmental emergency response and mould awareness; he has also delivered training on these specialties to various stakeholders locally and internationally.

“We are excited to have JC join the growing EFI Global team,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “JC’s reputation in the marketplace is exceptional. Given his expertise in the field, it makes good sense for us to work together, as our focus and service offerings align perfectly.”

For further information, contact Cormier at JeanCharles.Cormier@efiglobal.com or 506-245-0286. EFI Global has four locations serving the Atlantic provinces. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, a Sedgwick company, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in Brazil, Canada, Colombia, South Africa, U.K. and the U.S. as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

# # #