Jeffrey Stenberg Joins SRD in the USA as an Executive General Adjuster

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 25, 2024/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro today announced Jeffrey Stenberg will join its Specialty Risk Division (SRD) as an Executive General Adjuster in the United States. ClaimsPro’s SRD is Canada’s largest team of commercial loss professionals, and Jeff’s appointment adds expertise and capacity in the US for Canadian clients with American exposures while simultaneously expanding the company’s technical and specialty risk presence in the US market.

Jeff Stenberg began his insurance career in 1987 performing Boiler and Machinery Loss Prevention Surveys and jurisdictional inspections at large commercial properties including heavy hazard occupancies, later relocating to Germany where he trained European nationals to conduct the same surveys. In 1996, he returned to the United States working as a claim consultant, providing technical claim adjusting and/or supervision assistance with large complex losses. He became a General Adjuster within a Special Risk Unit responsible for handling high hazard occupancy losses.

Jeff has supervised claim adjustments for losses worldwide, including United States, Africa, India, and South America. He has worked as an Executive General Adjuster with international adjusting firms, acting as lead adjuster for the Boston office. He also worked with a specialist boiler and machinery insurer, as one of two Executive General Adjusters responsible for supervision and management of all losses in excess of $100K. For the past decade, Jeff has worked as an Executive General Adjuster across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico focusing on large, high-hazard occupancy Property Damage and Time Element losses, as well as Builders Risk/Construction losses. He holds an Associate in Claims designation and is currently licensed in twenty-one (21) jurisdictions including Florida, Texas and California.

In his new role with ClaimsPro, Jeff will continue his position as Control Adjuster for a large international engineering construction company, currently working on a large loss in Edmonton. He will also focus on mentorship, provide technical support on complex losses, and support SRD recruitment initiatives in the US.

“ClaimsPro’s SRD has made impressive inroads into the US market and Jeffrey Stenberg is the right person to help us build on this growth specifically within the specialty, complex, and commercial loss sector,” says Sean Forgie, ClaimsPro’s Senior Vice President, SRD. “I’m pleased to welcome him to the team.”

ClaimsPro’s SRD is a team of commercial, and industrial large loss professionals operating under four distinct business categories to support clients in these sectors – Marine, Transportation, Equipment & Cargo (TEC), Financial Lines (BBCG) and Complex, Commercial & Industrial (CCI). The division is comprised of Senior General Adjusters and Executive General Adjusters—highly experienced individuals who possess professional backgrounds in law, engineering, and insurance. CCI handles a diverse portfolio of technical commercial and industrial losses across Canada and internationally, coordinating teams of professionals and overseeing all aspects of claims through to final resolution.

-30-

For More Information, Please Contact:

Sean Forgie

Senior Vice President, SRD

ClaimsPro/IndemniPro

T: 905-564-0654

E: sean.forgie@scm.ca

ClaimsPro an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 30 years. With offices in every province in Canada and several branch locations in the United States, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a multi-national company.

Please visit https://claimspro.us/ to learn more.