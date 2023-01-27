Jenny Pushie-Burgher joins EFI Global as environmental team lead in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, NS, JANUARY 27, 2023/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading, full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, today announced that Jenny Pushie-Burgher, B.Sc., has joined its team in Canada in the role of environmental team lead.

Pushie-Burgher has over 15 years of experience in the environmental consulting field, having worked on a wide range of multidisciplinary projects. She has conducted phase I, II and III environmental site assessments (ESAs) with a variety of concerning contaminants for a range of clients across Atlantic Canada.

Pushie-Burgher has significant experience managing large and small spill response projects for clients in the pipeline, transportation (including trucking and rail), residential, oil and gas and insurance sectors. With a focus on contaminated site management and remediation, her encompasses all aspects of phased environmental site assessments, as well as emergency response, incident management preparation and site restoration.

Pushie-Burgher holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental geoscience from Acadia University. She is currently working to obtain the Professional Geoscientists (P.Geo) designation in Atlantic Canada.

EFI Global has five locations serving the Atlantic Canada region. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca or contact Jenny.Pushie-Burgher@efiglobal.com or 902-478-4020.

About EFI Global

EFI Global, part of Sedgwick, is a well-established brand with an excellent reputation in the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe as a market leader in environmental consulting, engineering failure analysis and origin-and-cause investigations. Each year, EFI Global completes more than 45,000 projects worldwide for a wide range of clients, such as commercial, industrial, institutional, insurance, government, risk managers, public and private entities. EFI Global is one of the world’s most respected emergency response firms, capable of providing practical solutions to the most complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of first responders, project managers, engineers, geologists and scientists are selected for their technical proficiency and in-depth industry knowledge to aid clients in resolving technical problems. For more, see efiglobal.com.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

