Joey Pritchard promoted to branch manager

BRANTFORD, ON, JULY 17, 2020/insPRESS/ –I am very excited to announce that Joey Pritchard has joined Itech effective July 6th as Branch Manager for our Barrie Office, reporting to Len Garinger, General Manager.

Joey brings a vast array of experience which is very relevant for this position. For the past 15 years, he has held various roles starting from building custom homes from the ground up to taking an International Opportunity to work in London, England as Commercial Manager for a top tier demolition company. During Joey’s time in England, he had the opportunity to walk through and develop estimates and scopes for some of the most prestigious buildings and venues in the country. When Joey returned from abroad, he held a key position as an estimator for several yearsJoey’s past experience in new build construction, demolition and estimating gives him a very relevant perspective to make an excellent contribution within the insurance restoration industry. Joey is a graduate from George Brown with an Honors Diploma in Construction Engineering Technology.

For more information contact:

Neil Blinco

President

neil.blinco@itechgroup.ca