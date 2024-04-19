Jonathan Crisostimo joins Sedgwick as Executive General Adjuster in Ontario

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 19, 2024/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting, and technology-enabled business solutions announced that Jonathan Crisostimo has joined its Canadian operations as Executive General Adjuster in the major complex loss division.

Crisostimo is a leading expert in handl ing major and complex loss claims with over 16 years of experience as an adjuster. His expertise includes providing adjusting services for a multitude of insurers and companies with large deductibles or self-insured retentions across sectors involving property claims, commercial liability claims, casualty claims, auto bodily injury claims, and medical malpractice claims. His deep knowledge of the entire claims cycle and his loss adjusting skills are complimented by excellent work in scoping property losses, liability investigations, fraud investigations, as well as implementing successful subrogation programs for clients.

“Jonathan brings to Sedgwick a wide range of expertise that will cover all aspects of our claims handling process,” said Lee Powell, Sedgwick VP of major and complex loss in Canada. “His many years of experience claims handling will be invaluable to our clients as we continue to support their needs in Canada.”

Crisostimo holds a Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation and is fully licensed as an All Lines Adjuster through the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA). He is also a member of the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA), the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA) and the Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC). Crisostimo holds a specialized honors degree in Kinesiology and Health Sciences from York University.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 33,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

