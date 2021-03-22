Kate Battler joins the WINMAR (Canada) International Ltd. National Corporate Team

LONDON, ON, MAR. 19, 2021/insPRESS/ — WINMAR® (Canada) International, Ltd., is pleased to announce the addition of Kate Battler as our National Quality Assurance and Compliance Manager, who will be joining the WINMAR® National Corporate Team on March 29, 2021.

Based out of Kitchener, ON, Kate brings over 13 years of property restoration and insurance experience working on all aspects of a claim. Adaptable and enthusiastic, Kate will utilize her strong work ethic and commitment to advancing performance in this new role.

Most recently, Kate served as a District Manager for a large third-party administrator, where she was responsible for driving performance excellence, through mentorship, technology, and customer service. With Kate’s experience and knowledge, she will be a key asset to our National Corporate Team and Franchise Network in support of our customer focused initiatives, including our WINMAR® A.C.E. Program.

“WINMAR® is focused on ensuring our progressive WINMAR® A.C.E. Program continues to achieve success by providing our customers measurable results while driving performance excellence.” stated Glenn Woolfrey, EVP Corporate Operations. “With the addition of Kate, we will further enhance the quality of our delivery system to continually provide consistent, reliable and accountable services, ensuring strong communications throughout the claims process that meet or exceed the expectations of the customers we are privileged to serve”.

As part of WINMAR® Canada’s strategic growth initiative, we continue to focus on the development and support of our people within our National Organization. WINMAR® remains committed in providing best in service; Quality Assurance, Consistency, Compliance, and Customer Satisfaction, in order to fulfill our partners expectations in providing service excellence within the Property Restoration Industry.

We are excited to welcome Kate to the WINMAR® Family.

About WINMAR®

WINMAR® is a nation-wide Franchise Network of leading Property Restoration Specialists servicing insurance companies, property management companies, homeowners, tenants, and corporations since 1977. All WINMAR® franchises are independently owned, trained, and certified to provide 24/7 emergency response services and building property damage restoration caused by fire, water, wind, break & enter and other perils. WINMAR® franchises also offer specialty services including thermal imaging, 360° camera services, mould remediation, building sanitization and deodorization, asbestos remediation, trauma scene clean-up, and petroleum spills for both commercial and residential claims. WINMAR® is one of Canada’s fastest growing Property Restoration Specialists, continually reviewing and enhancing its environmental sustainability with its over 93 locations

coast-to-coast-to-coast, serving all aspects of the residential, commercial, and industrial insurance network.

For more information about WINMAR® or franchise opportunities visit www.winmar.ca