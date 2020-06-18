Kernaghan Adjusters activate COVID-19 catastrophe plan in response to Calgary storm

CALGARY, AB, JUNE 17, 2020/insPRESS/ – Kernaghan Adjusters – Canada’s most reliable independent adjusting firm – are responding to the severe storm in Calgary which saw tennis ball-sized hail and flooding to the city on Saturday night. As the storm swept across the Northeast of the city it caused catastrophic damage, leaving shattered windows, flooded neighbourhoods, and tattered home exteriors in its wake.

KA’s local adjusters began responding to claims in the early hours of Sunday morning, Michelle Short, Calgary Branch Manager, and her team were the first to respond, going out in the field helping Calgarians to pick up the pieces as soon as it was safe to do so. KA’s management instantly began working with their clients across Canada, ensuring every need was met and support was provided as quickly as possible.

KA have activated their new COVID-19 Catastrophe Plan in response to the recent storm. Resources from within Alberta have already been mobilized to support client needs, with additional resources from across Canada ready to deploy on short notice.

Equipped with previous experience in the recent Fort McMurray floods and the COVID-19 Catastrophe Plan, KA staff continue to take every precaution in ensuring the health and safety of all those affected by the storm.

“As outlined in our COVID-19 Catastrophe Plan & Return to Work Safety Plan, we’ve ensured all of our adjusters are healthy & prepared to help the people of Calgary overcome the devastation the storm has left behind. Health & safety remains our number one priority, and I’m confident that our adjusters across Canada have been getting the correct training to deal with catastrophes amidst the pandemic” commented Russ Fitzgerald, VP of Alberta Operations.

